Bosch opens Sh100mn facility in Nairobi for heavy machinery parts

Bosch Rexroth, the German manufacturer, has revealed plans to open a Sh100mn (US$1mn) facility in Nairobi, Kenya.

The East African warehouse will be used for heavy machinery parts, such as hydraulic pumps, filters and valves, as well as hoses, fittings, and pipes.

The company will also provide customers with training on how to use the equipment purchased at the site.

“We now have a foot-print in Kenya that we can use to expand in the region. This will be the launch-pad for the regional hub in the next two years,” stated Gary Shaw, Country Manager for Kenya at Bosch Rexroth.

Bosch Rexroth anticipates that the mining and transport sectors will contribute the highest to its growth in both East and West Africa.

The company’s new site will not affect its distribution deal with Socabelec East Africa, according to Shaw.

Bosch Rexroth has three regional hubs across Africa – the firm’s Johannesburg hub serves southern Africa, whilst the Casablanca site serves North Africa, and a hub in Ghana covers West Africa.