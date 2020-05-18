Careem has hired a VP of People to empower its workforce

Ride-hailing service Careem has appointed Ruth Fletcher to the role of VP of People.

The new role has been created to sharpen the company’s focus on employee welfare through the implementation of company-wide initiatives that empower teams and foster a culture of personal and professional growth and development within each Careem office.

Careem announced its proprietary program – Careem Women Empowerment and Engagement Network (CWEEN) last month to reiterate its commitment to gender equality. The program aims to provide equal job opportunities, flexibility and transparency to its female talent pool, and ensuring the successful implementation of this program will be one of Ruth’s first priorities.

Fletcher said: “Engaged and empowered employees make happy teams and happy teams contribute towards collaborative workplace environments that boost productivity and efficiency. It is an honor to join a company that places the highest importance on creating a positive work experience for its employees, and I look forward to further strengthening Careem’s position as an employer of choice that promotes diversity and transparency, and encourages its greatest asset – its people – to make work-life balance a priority.”

Magnus Olsson, Co-Founder and Chief Xperience Officer, Careem, added: “When we talk about being a change-maker dedicated to redefining the future of the local transportation sector, our efforts begin right from our offices where we provide young talent a platform to reach their full potential, to embrace their dreams and to make a difference in people’s lives. The decision to appoint a VP of People comes as a natural extension of our employee-first philosophy and stems from our desire to build an awesome institution that inspires. We are confident in Ruth’s abilities to take charge of our responsibility towards our people and further strengthen our teams’ trust and confidence in Careem as their second home.”

Originally from the UK, Fletcher has previously worked with tech start-ups and also served in both Human Resources and Talent Acquisition departments at professional services firms as well as private sector and public sector organizations in the Middle East and the UK. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Modern History from the University of Oxford in the UK.