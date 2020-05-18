Circle K set to open 55 new Middle East Stores in 2015

Circle K, one of the world’s largest convenience store operators, has expressed confidence in opening 55 new branches across the Middle East region in 2015.

The initiative aims to also open 28 new outlets in the UAE between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other nearby emirates, adding to the company’s existing 38 outlets across the UAE.

According to Circle K’s senior executives, the company remains upbeat with 2015 and 2016, strongly noting that the next two years represents a growth phase that will see the business growing twice as large over the period and assuming a greater portion of the regional food and drink market.

Industry analysts have shared that the move to expand proves to be both timely and strategic, as slight drop in food costs and real estate makes the time just right for expanding businesses.

Fahmi Al Shawa, CEO, Circle K Arabia, said: “We are looking towards 2015 with high spirits and an upbeat attitude that gives us the confidence to plan the opening of 55 more branches across the whole region. In fact, we have already set our sights on 28 new outlets in the UAE alone, which in turn will help reinforce the presence of 38 of our branches here in the country.

“These new outlets are expected to address the demand for convenience stores that can help cater to the needs of consumers in the emirate. Circle K provides the ultimate experience in convenience store shopping—ranging from strategic locations, key store lay-outs, compliance with established international standards for health, safety and hygiene; commendable customer service; a soon to be launched loyalty program and ongoing promotions to generate and increase its client base.”

