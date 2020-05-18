DHL Express Opens Four New Service Points in the UAE

German supply chain specialist DHL Express has opened four new service points in the UAE in a bid to increase its service offering in the country.

Centres at Oasis Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall and Arabian Ranches are operational alongside the AED 100 million facility at Meydan, taking the total number of service points to 28.

Elliott Santon, Marketing and Direct Sales Manager, DHL Express UAE, said: "We realise the importance of having a strong and visible retail presence in the market. The recent openings will provide customers across the region and beyond with greater convenience and improved service.”

"At DHL we recognize the UAE's vison to become the regional gateway for the Middle East. As result, we have invested in its growth by providing the right facilities and services to help consolidate the countries position as a leading logistics nation."

The DHL service point in Oasis Mall can be found on the first floor next to the Nike store. Opening times are as follows; Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm and 10am to 12am on weekends.

DHL Ibn Battuta Mall service point is located in the Tunisia court opposite Al Ansari exchange. Opening times are as follows; Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm and 10am to 12am on weekends.

Arabian Ranches service point is located in the village community center next to Burger King. Opening times are as follows; Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm including Saturday and 2pm to 10pm on Friday.

The recently opened Meydan facility is located near the North Gate, just behind the racecourse. Opening times are as follows; Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 6:30pm. The facility is closed on Friday and Saturday.

DHL has been present in the Middle East logistics industry for more than 35 years and has 220 service centres and service points across 19 countries in the region and 4,400 employees. DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL. The Group generated revenue of more than 55 billion euros in 2013.