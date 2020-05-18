Dubai Smart Government mPay App usage Increases by 600 Percent in a Year

Dubai Smart Government’s mPay app collected AED 105 million over the first nine months of 2014, a rise of 600 percent compared to the same period last year.

The mPay app showed 215,975 transactions in this time, as compared to 50,985 transactions and AED 15 million for the same period in 2013, representing a significant 324 percent increase in transactions and 600 percent increase in collections.

Commenting on these results, H.E. Ahmad Bin Humaidan, Director General of Dubai Smart Government, said: “Great importance is attached to this app as an effective channel for enabling customers to access government services around the clock on their smartphones. Our products and services revolve around the concept of a connected smart government, by providing customized solutions that meet their needs and aspirations.

“New users can search under the name ‘mPay’ and then easily settle basic services such as Dubai Police’s traffic fines, DEWA bills, recharging RTA’s Salik & Nol, fees for Dubai Municipality and Dubai Customs, settling Etisalat and Du bills, or donating for Al Jalila Foundation and Dubai Cares.”

The mPay app was upgraded recently for Android with the iPhone version to follow. The upgrade has a better user design and experience and additional features for a faster and smoother experience.

Additionally, the app allows customers to complete payment for any of earlier mentioned government services in zero seconds through the app’s auto-payment feature, which allows regular payment (daily, weekly, monthly or at a specific date given by customer). The feature also allows control over the minimum balance and the maximum payment/recharge.

To make use of these services provided by the mPay app, customers must register first with their credit card details in mPay.