Article
Leadership & Strategy

Egyptian Steel Rising Star at 2015 Platts Global Metal Awards

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Stay connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Egyptian Steel has been awarded with the Rising Star of the Year Award at the 2015 Platts Global Metals Awards in London on May 21.

Platts leads the world in providing energy, petrochemicals, metals and agriculture information; it is also notable for its global futures pricing capabilities.

The annual awards program honours high performance across a dozen categories which include steel, metals and general mining.

The Rising Star award recognizes the achievements of a start-up business that have been able to break into already crowded spaces which required guts, flawless execution, brilliant marketing and the ability to learn fast.
The winner is an organization that has been established less than 10 years ago and has shown the highest growth rate and the potential to sustain this. Mr. Ahmed Abou Hashima, CEO of Egyptian Steel, was there in person to receive the award at the ceremony.

“With each year, entries for the Awards program become more competitive and winning is no small feat,” said Larry Neal, president of Platts. “We congratulate Egyptian Steel for its impressive win in the 2015 Platts Global Metals Awards.” 

Winners in a dozen performance categories received honors on stage, having been selected by an independent panel of expert judges.

For the full list of 2015 Platts Global Metals Awards winners, including the judges’ rationale, visit the Platts Global Metals Awards website.

Read the May Issue of African Business Review. 

Egyptian SteelPlatts
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability