Egyptian Steel Rising Star at 2015 Platts Global Metal Awards

Egyptian Steel has been awarded with the Rising Star of the Year Award at the 2015 Platts Global Metals Awards in London on May 21.

Platts leads the world in providing energy, petrochemicals, metals and agriculture information; it is also notable for its global futures pricing capabilities.

The annual awards program honours high performance across a dozen categories which include steel, metals and general mining.

The Rising Star award recognizes the achievements of a start-up business that have been able to break into already crowded spaces which required guts, flawless execution, brilliant marketing and the ability to learn fast.

The winner is an organization that has been established less than 10 years ago and has shown the highest growth rate and the potential to sustain this. Mr. Ahmed Abou Hashima, CEO of Egyptian Steel, was there in person to receive the award at the ceremony.

“With each year, entries for the Awards program become more competitive and winning is no small feat,” said Larry Neal, president of Platts. “We congratulate Egyptian Steel for its impressive win in the 2015 Platts Global Metals Awards.”

Winners in a dozen performance categories received honors on stage, having been selected by an independent panel of expert judges.

For the full list of 2015 Platts Global Metals Awards winners, including the judges’ rationale, visit the Platts Global Metals Awards website.

