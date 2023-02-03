Electing left-leaning governments reduces CEO pay by 6%

Voting in a left-leaning government can substantially reduce CEO pay, according to new research carried out by Durham University Business School and Sabanci Business School.

Researchers found that electing left-leaning politicians tended to result in bosses being paid almost 6% less.

On the other hand, when left-leaning parties are ousted and the opposition voted in, CEO pay jumps by an average of almost 3%.

The study was conducted using the Database of Political Institutions (DPI) to focus on political movements from the year 2000 to 2017 in 23 different countries.

This was compared to data on firm characteristics and executive pay from the Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ database from the same time period. The final sample consisted of 64,385 firm years from 10,942 unique companies.

CEO bonuses impacted by left-leaning governments

Having examined the extensive dataset, Durham and Sabanci's researchers discovered that CEO pay drops by almost 6% in the year of an election when a left-leaning government is voted into power.

