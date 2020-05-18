Emirates to Expand Global Workforce by 11,000 in 2015

Emirates Group, comprising Emirates airline and dnata, plans to hire over 11,000 new staff in the coming year across its business, in line with its projected growth across six continents.

This would increase its staff size by six percent by March 2016 and approximately half of the new recruits will comprise Dubai-based cabin crew for Emirates airline. As the airline gears up to receive over 20 new aircraft this year, it is also actively recruiting talent in areas such as Flight Operations, Engineering, Airport Services and Corporate functions.

dnata, which today provides aviation and travel services in 90 cities across 38 countries, is also seeking talent for its growing business, particularly airport operations, Engineering and commercial business development.

Abdulaziz Al Ali, Executive Vice President Human Resources, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Both Emirates and dnata are exciting and industry-leading companies. Skilled candidates know they can look forward to a truly international and multi-cultural working environment, as well as good career prospects with a stable and growing company.

“Our brand, our financial success and stability, and our growth, makes Emirates Group an attractive employer in the global arena for the best talent, and that’s why each month we receive thousands of applications from candidates across the world looking to join our dynamic team.

“Right now we have over 75,000 employees in Dubai and around the world. More than 12,000 of our employees have been with the Group for over 10 years, and almost 3,000 have worked with us for over 20 years. More than anything, these facts illustrate the type of employer we are and the opportunities that we can offer.”

In 2014, Emirates received nearly 483,944 online applications for over 2,000 jobs, from over 227 countries. It also receives an average of 1,500 career-related enquiries each month on its social media channels.

The Group’s careers portal, emirates.com/careers, receives over a million visitors every month from candidates around the world, whether to browse job vacancies, subscribe to alerts for job vacancies matching their experience, or submit an application. A majority of online visits originate from the UAE, followed by India, UK and the US.

