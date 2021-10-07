Fair Cobalt Alliance: Britishvolt and Transparent Supply

Britishvolt, a leading investor in battery cell technologies and the associated research and development (R&D), has announced its joining of the Fair Cobalt Alliance (FCA).

The FCA - established in 2020 - is a multistakeholder action platform. The alliance is committed to developing responsible and fair artisanal mining (ASM) cobalt supply in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Participants from across the cobalt mineral supply chain come together as part of the alliance to improve the lives of those in the mining communities in the DRC. The FCA achieves this by implementing strategies that improve vital health and safety conditions at mining sites; as well as address and remediate child labour; promote more transparent cobalt remuneration; and extend opportunities to local ASM communities, fostering entrepreneurship.

Britishvolt and the FCA

By joining the alliance, the news aligns with Britishvolt’s ESG strategy which states a particular principle and commitment: Assessing labour, human rights and ethical procurement performance of our suppliers, seeking to co-operate with suppliers on ESG issues when necessary.

The company is dedicated to collection actions and collaboration, and the important role this plays in achieving a successful energy transition. This belief is echoed by the FCA which states the importance of unity across the supply chain: Only by joining forces throughout the cobalt supply chain, can we address and reverse these complex negative social and environmental impacts.

“This is a great initiative to be part of. Britishvolt has a very clear and defined ambition to create one of the best-in-class ESG frameworks. By joining the FCA we are aiming to reduce environmental impact, improve working conditions for miners and support action that redirect children to school and education in the Democratic Republic of Congo. BV believes that it’s the responsibility of the entire battery industry, including manufacturers, to ensure that everyone involved is treated with respect and given the right opportunities. Collaboration is of vital importance to ensure success for all,” said Craig Woodburn, Head of ESG at Britishvolt.

“We welcome Britishvolt to the FCA. The business complements our growing membership and represents the breadth of stakeholders in the cobalt value chain that we are able to bring together. It is a bold step for a company starting out to make this commitment – we look forward to seeing how Britishvolt’s role in the FCA helps to shape its CSR strategy now and in the future,” added Dr Assheton Carter, FCA’s Executive Director.