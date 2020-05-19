Groupe Duval acquires 20% stake in Africa Global Recycling

The French real estate company, Groupe Duval, has announced the acquisition of a 20% stake in the green economy-focused firm, Africa Global Recycling.

The company was founded in 2013 in Lomé, Togo, and targets waste recycling across sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are proud to support an actor as committed and pioneering as AGR. We are particularly excited about being able to assist it with its growth,” stated Éric Duval, President and Founder of Groupe Duval.

“The company has a unique positioning thanks to its operational excellence and its ability to have made selling waste attractive by creating a virtuous purchasing circle with businesses and local authorities.”

“Being a family group probably makes us even more aware of the importance that we must give to the environmental and societal context we are part of and that we want to pass on to future generations. Our world is changing.”

“Our family spirit leads us to focus great attention on the world that surrounds us and on the challenges of sustainable development that are connected to it. This is therefore and above all the sense of acquiring this strategic stake.”

AGR places waste at the centre of a new model of economic and social innovation on the continent.

“Our company which currently has 50 employees, is growing strongly and has pan-African ambitions,” commented Edem d'Almeida, co-founder of AGR.

“We are delighted to welcome Groupe Duval's contribution to the company's equity aimed at assisting us in a new stage of our development.”

“The presence of a key partner with which we share common values, is important to provide our company with both the financial and human resources to continue its very strong growth.”