Who is OceanHub Africa?

Business Chief takes a look at a new Accelerator supporting ocean economy innovation.

As society begins to realise the importance of creating healthier oceans, the formation of accelerators focus on supporting efforts and investments have vastly increased around the world. This weekend (6th December) OceanHub Africa an impact accelerator has launched in Cape Town.



Why Cape Town?

Cape Town is well positioned to lead this battle, due to being at the crossroads of three oceans that sees vast quantities of marine life and maritime activities. In addition, the region offers renowned universities, research centres and a dynamic and fertile business landscape perfect for multicultural and international influence.

Who is OceanHub?

Supported by the South African French Embassy, the University of Cape Town and the V&A Waterfront, 50 stakeholders from multiple backgrounds have co-created a roadmap to shape the future of healthy ocean.

OceanHub Africa aims to inspire and support start-ups that strive to nurture the ocean environment, mitigating the effects of global warming as well as ocean pollution.

The program is set to begin early 2020 launching its first cohort of six local startups to deliver the following services:

An acceleration program that seeks sustainable pathways yielding stable ROIs and scalable growth throughout Africa

A physical working space with access to tailored mentorship, business and scientific expertise

Access to market leads

Hands-on services from corporate partners

Support

In addition, OceanHub Africa is offering a technology transfer support program promoting collaboration between researchers and entrepreneurs for science-based innovation.

OceanHub Africa is currently hosted by South African venture fund and technology incubator - SAVANT Technologies.

