How to become the best workplace

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Follow @ AfricaBizReview

A new study reveals that the best workplaces embrace trust-driven employee engagement, making for a great place to work and, ultimately a profitable business.

The large-scale employee survey conducted by Vlerick Business School,a leading international business school which consistently ranks among the top in the world, in collaboration with Great Place to Work, a global research institute.

Dirk Byens , Academic Dean of Vlerick Business School, said: ‘’ Managers need to realise that they are ‘meaning makers’, and they need to constantly create meaning for their employees.

“Personnel need to be repeatedly shown and told how exactly they fit in with the company’s objectives and how they deliver the company’s customer value proposition.

“Whatever the organisational culture, managers should be able to translate it to their employees. No job is meaningless but it’s down to the manager to create and emphasise the meaning of each role.”

The survey underlines five best ways to make employees love their workplace, be proud of their job and trust the management.

1 Pay more attention to new employees

Employers who pay more attention to employees in their first months, make them feel welcomed and valued. It is also worthwhile supporting employees in achieving a good work/life balance and inspiring them.

2 Show your employees you care

Companies which encourage staff to share their achievements and ideas instil a feeling of pride and retain staff better. Sharing the company’s aims and objective with employees and showing them how important their role is will give meaning to their work. This will also create great ambassadors when it comes to the outside world.

3 Invest in training and development

Training and development increase the pride employees take in their work and make them feel that they are receiving fairer treatment. As a result, employees regard management as more credible and honest.

4 Offer flexible hours and the possibility to work from home

Allowing employees to work flexible hours and work from home gives the feeling that a good life-work balance is being achieved. This shows that management trusts its personnel. Employees regard this as a sign of appreciation.

5 Commit to sustainability and corporate social responsibility

Committing to sustainability and corporate social responsibility is the main way to attract a larger pool of applicants and therefore to recruit new talent.