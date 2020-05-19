Google launches jobs search feature in north African countries

Google, the US-based technology giant, has announced the launch of a job search feature in countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The service – which has been introduced in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia – can be used on the company’s homepage and app.

“Connecting people with the right job opportunities that match their skills and interests is an extension of Google’s mission to organize the world’s information and make it accessible to everyone,” commented Tarek Abdalla, Regional Head of Marketing in MENA at Google.

“This new feature on Google Search builds on the great work being done by regional job portals in connecting people with the right career opportunities through aggregating all the opportunities available across several portals, allowing job seekers to better connect with the breadth of opportunities available on the web.”

The company partnered with employment and career firms in north Africa, such as Emploitic, Forasna, Novojob, Rekrute, and WUZZUF in order to launch the project.

“As owner of Egypt's leading job sites, both WUZZUF and Forasna have always been able to attract users through Google's organic search,” remarked Ameer Sherif, CEO of BasharSoft, parent company of WUZZUF and Forasna.

“Now, with Google indexing structured job details, we expect that the job search experience would be significantly improved and richer for job seekers.”

“Partnering with Google to complement their upgraded search for jobs with quality job content from our platforms would only lead to helping more Egyptians find the right jobs with ease.”