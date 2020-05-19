Article
Leadership & Strategy

The ICCA appoints Nana Gecaga as Deputy Chairperson of its African Division

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) has appointed Nana Gecaga as the Deputy Chairperson of its African division.

The new Chairperson also works for the Kenyatta International Convention Centre as the Managing Director.

Gecaga will be serving a two-year term at the ICCA, which represents suppliers in the handling, transporting, and accommodating sectors.

The association internationally has 1,100 members – both organisations and companies – with the African Chapter having 50-member establishments.

SEE ALSO:

The African unit focuses on developing the local events and meetings industry, with the new Chairperson to focus on attracting Meetings, Incentives, Travel, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) Tourism to the continent.

“Key will be to showcase Kenya and the continent’s capabilities to host large conferences and events.  Africa is ready to do business with the world,” commented Nana Gecaga.

“With the right in-country partnerships, member countries are able to host major events and as ICCA Africa Chapter, we will work to ensure we raise this profile.”

MICE TourismICCAThe International Congress and Convention AssociationNana Gecaga
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability