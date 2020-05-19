The ICCA appoints Nana Gecaga as Deputy Chairperson of its African Division

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) has appointed Nana Gecaga as the Deputy Chairperson of its African division.

The new Chairperson also works for the Kenyatta International Convention Centre as the Managing Director.

Gecaga will be serving a two-year term at the ICCA, which represents suppliers in the handling, transporting, and accommodating sectors.

The association internationally has 1,100 members – both organisations and companies – with the African Chapter having 50-member establishments.

SEE ALSO:

The African unit focuses on developing the local events and meetings industry, with the new Chairperson to focus on attracting Meetings, Incentives, Travel, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) Tourism to the continent.

“Key will be to showcase Kenya and the continent’s capabilities to host large conferences and events. Africa is ready to do business with the world,” commented Nana Gecaga.

“With the right in-country partnerships, member countries are able to host major events and as ICCA Africa Chapter, we will work to ensure we raise this profile.”