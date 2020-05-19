Imperial resovles to make business better with acquisition

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Imperial Logistics is to acquire a 55 percent interest in business software applications specialist IMMIX Solutions.

The business will be incorporated into Imperial Logistics group company Resolve, and managing director Heinrich Strauss explained that the acquisition forms part of the group’s strategy to enhance its client service offering.

“At Resolve, our purpose is to make business better,” said Strauss, “with IMMIX in our stable, we can now integrate business improvement and IT enablement.

“In addition, we will consider alternative commercial remuneration models for our services. Together, we can now offer the market an alternative approach to realise value from IT.”

IMMIX is a GOLD Microsoft Certified Partner with specialisation in Microsoft Dynamics - a line of business applications for the midmarket to enterprise markets.

IMMIX managing director, Andre Pearce, said: “Launched in 2000, IMMIX today boasts one of the largest client bases of all Microsoft partners in South Africa.”

IMMIX also designs and delivers adaptable, integrated technology solutions for business management, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), SharePoint, Business Process Automation, Knowledge Management and Digital Marketing solutions.

“IT is an enabler of business, but it can also be the reason why things don't work,” Pearce notes. “Resolve’s acquisition of IMMIX is thus clearly part of their strategy to offer a range of transactional, specialised and custom developed product suites.”

Strauss added that Resolve and IMMIX have worked together on projects in the past, and this provided both parties with the opportunity to see that there was a sufficient degree of overlap in their cultures and value systems to make a next level relationship work.

Summing up the businesses’ synergies, he said: “We believe there is room in the Microsoft application and middle tier ERP and application market ‘to make business better’.”