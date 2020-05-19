KPMG launches new Africa business app

KPMG has released a new app designed to inform businesses and investors about market conditions and doing business across countries in Africa.

The Africa Business App has been developed by KPGM Global Africa Practice will provide interactive country profiles and important financial information which will help potential investment parties plan any economic activity on the continent.

KPMG said that: “Through the application, users will have access to content that includes the latest African country profiles with the most recent country information – everything from fiscal guides to business climate and more – and at no additional charge for utilising the App beyond their service providers data charges.

“Users will also have full access to KPMG’s insights into doing business in Africa – from latest surveys and reports across industries. What’s more, the firm has included a unique and first to market service via this App.

“Appropriately named and trademarked, the KPMG Client Talk functionality gives users easy access to the firm’s subject experts across markets and sectors by providing quick-links as to who to contact at the firm should users have any questions or are looking for advice about investing, expanding or entering the continent.”

Further to this, osargenews.com has been signed up as the official news aggregator, providing up-to-date news and stories from across each region.

Seyi Bickersteth, Chairman, KPMG Africa, added: “Africa is a complex and diverse continent – but it is also home to many companies that boast remarkable talent, a great track record and a more-than-promising future. Naturally, investors from elsewhere would like to partner with them and share in their growth potential.

“The waters can be difficult to navigate but we are committed to helping clients and potential clients capture business opportunities available in the African market, understand the landscape and mitigate the risks – and the App is just another channel that allows us to do exactly that.”