In recent months, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been making headlines for his interest in buying Manchester United, the team he supported as a boy.

Whether or not his Ineos Group can see off hard-fought competition from Qatar banker Sheikh Jassim, the multi-billion dollar deal to buy United will – if completed – be the biggest in football history.

Such a feat would seem appropriate for a man who is well accustomed to breaking records and topping tables. He has previously been named as the UK’s richest person and is worth more than US$23 billion, according to Forbes, while Ineos has regularly placed in the Fortune Global 500.

Now 70 years old, Sir Jim is showing little sign of slowing down and only seems intent on broadening his business empire, which is steadily becoming more and more intertwined with the world of sport.

