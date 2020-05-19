Newmont Mining partners with Project C.U.R.E to continue medical support in Ghana

US-based Newmont Mining Corporation announced yesterday a partnership with Project C.U.R.E, a Non-Governmental Organization to provide $8 million in medical supplies, including life-saving training for health providers, to countries around the world.

“Newmont is proud to continue its support for the life-saving work Project C.U.R.E. does in developing countries around the world,” said Elaine Dorward-King, Newmont’s Executive Vice President for Sustainability and External Relations.

“Our two organizations are aligned in purpose, and our partnership gives us the means to improve lives by equipping health care professionals with the resources, tools and training necessary to help people in need.”

The partnership will see the mining company contribute $200,000 per year for the next three years towards the project, which will benefits countries like Indonesia, Peru and Ghana.

“This partnership has really been a full integration of both of our organizations,” said Dr. Douglas Jackson, President/CEO of Project C.U.R.E. “The goal is to create infrastructure improvement, so that the whole system gets better. We want the employees at Newmont, the stakeholders and all the communities around the mine sites to be healthy.”

Earlier this year, Newmont launched the Helping Babies Breath (HBB) program in the Brong Ahafo and Eastern regions of Ghana, providing training to health personnel on preventing infant deaths. According to the Ghana Health Service, child infant mortality is on the rise as approximately 120 babies die in every 1,000 deliveries recorded in Ghana.

The program aims to teach techniques for reversing the effects of birth asphyxia, including trauma and fatigue on babies and mothers during labor. As part of its ongoing partnership with the organization, Newmont Mining is actively involved and supportive of the countries and communities in which it operates.

Since 2004, Newmont Mining has worked with Project C.U.R.E, contributing more than $1.2 million to the global health care efforts.

