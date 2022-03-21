People News EMEA: Bayer, Adidas, Shell, Meta, EY, La Redoute

Kelly Gast appointed new CFO of Bayer’s crop science division

Seasonal agricultural finance executive Kelly Gast has been appointed chief financial officer of Bayer’s crop science division, effective 1 April. Described as having “tremendous experience in finance and a true passion for the agricultural sector” by Rodrigo Santos, president of Bayer’s crop science division, Kelly is a Fortune 200 executive with more than three decades of financial and global operations leadership.

Kelly has been with Bayer for the last four years, serving as US CFO, where she leads all financial and administrative operations for Bayer’s US businesses, collectively representing US$14.5bn in annual revenue. Previously, Kelly spent 27 years at Monsanto Company, most recently as VP for commercial finance where she led an international team of 600 and supported more than US$13bn in annual revenue.

Kelly joined Monsanto in 1995, and held diverse roles with increasing responsibility, serving as assistant controller and finance lead for divisions including crop protection. She is passionate about giving back and lends her support to various organisations, including as a board member for the Center for Women in Transition. She has a degree in economics.