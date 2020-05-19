Article
Raghav Prasad appointed as Mastercard's Sub-Saharan Africa Division President

May 19, 2020
The US-based financial services firm, Mastercard, has appointed Raghav Prasad as the Division President of its Sub-Saharan Africa operations.

The decision was influenced by the company’s growth and expansion plans for the continent.

Prasad will work to enhance value delivery to customers by leveraging technology and boosting payment ecosystems.

The new president has had 30 years of experience in the global financial services and payments industry – running his own consulting practise that focused on the Middle East and Africa, as well as working for firms such as Citibank and RBS.

“The influence and true potential of technology is seen on the continent like almost nowhere else in the world,” commented Prasad.

“Africa has an amazing advantage of not having invested in legacy infrastructure and can embrace the latest technologies, especially mobile, to transform the payments landscape.”

“Technology innovation is influencing the way consumers engage with the world around them, shaping economies, creating smarter, more connected and financially inclusive cities.”

Mastercard aims to financially include 100mn people by 2020 through working with partners in both the public and private sectors and implementing Masterpass QR, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services along with its core Debit, Credit, Prepaid and Commercial solutions.

