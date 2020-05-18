Ras Al-Hadd Project to put Oman on the Eco-tourism Map

Oman is putting itself on the global map for ecotourism by developing a project with Qatar Diar Company in the country’s South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The Ras Al-Hadd project will boast five-star hotels, resorts and retail facilities will remaining in keeping with surrounding wildlife and culture.

The first phase is due to be completed in 2018, which will feature a 100-room eco resort, 50 villas, 150 residential villas and a large market souq.

Once completed, the entire development will span 1.8 million square metres at a cost of $649 million. The second phase will see the construction of 100 five-star hotel rooms, another 196 residential villas alongside a centre for wildlife preservation and observation park.

The third phase sees yet more accommodation with a specialised marine life centre. The final phase will involve the building of staff quarters and a heritage village.

His Excellency Ahmed Bin Nasser Al Mahrazi, minister of tourism for Oman, said: “The Ras Al-Hadd project forms part of comprehensive Government growth strategy aiming at developing the tourism sector in Oman.

“The development fully caters to emerging trends in the tourism sector globally, and once completed will provide tourists and visitors with a stunning insight into the unique wildlife in the region, as well as generate broader economic opportunities for the tourism sector in the Sultanate.

“This growth strategy directly aligns with the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, a focus that looks at balancing new developments to cover the different regions of the Sultanate in a sustainable manner.”