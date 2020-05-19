Standard Bank receives recognition from Global Investor

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Standard Bank Group has been recognised as the number one Sub-custody provider in six African countries in Global Investor magazine’s annual Sub-custody Survey.

The recognition was achieved for Standard Bank’s activities in Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

The awards were published in the January/February edition of Global Investor, a flagship title of Euromoney Institutional Investor plc, which connects the industries of asset management, asset servicing and securities finance.

Standard Bank’s strong balance sheet, depth of expertise and on-the ground presence in 18 African markets enables it to serve the increased level of investor interest in the region as well as the desire to develop more liquid local capital markets across sub-Saharan Africa.

Standard Bank Group had total assets of R1,701 billion (about US$171 billion) and a market capitalisation of R180 billion (about US$18 billion) as of 30 June 2013.

Standard Bank’s Investor Services unit is the market leader in Sub-Saharan Africa with a capability in 15 countries across the region.

The unit’s full product offering includes: custody; trusteeship; securities lending; derivatives clearing; and investment administration (including accounting, valuations, compliance and performance measurement).

Mark Kerns, Head of Investor Services at Standard Bank said: “The growth of Standard Bank’s Investor Services business in sub-Saharan Africa has been exceptional, underpinned by strong demand from international investors as well as continued development of the pension savings and insurance markets at a local level.

“Our regional service approach enables clients to benefit from common access to multiple markets and services thereby connecting clients to opportunities in, for and across Africa in line with our broader Bank strategy.

Standard Bank has been at the forefront of the development of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years and started building a franchise outside of southern Africa in the early 1990s.

It now boasts 1,277 branches, including loan centres, and 8,517 ATMs across the African continent as well as representation in key global financial centres such as London, New York and Shanghai.