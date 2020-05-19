Article
Tigo Pesa and Mastercard offer QR payment solution in Tanzania

May 19, 2020
The Tanzanian mobile money service, Tigo Pesa, has partnered with the US-based financial company, Mastercard, to launch Masterpass QR in Tanzania.

The firms announced on 30 May that the payment solution was live and available for use in the nation.

Tigo Pesa Masterpass QR offers a quick, easy, and secure solution to cashless payments, allowing customers to pay at QR-code displayed checkouts with smartphones, or by using a merchant code.

“We are extremely proud to be the first and only mobile operator in Tanzania to offer this service to our consumers,” stated Simon Karikari, Managing Director of Tigo Tanzania.

“This innovation has come at the right time as we are broadening our Tigo Pesa ecosystem.”

“We envisage Tigo Pesa becoming a fully-fledged financial service provider where customers are able to perform a variety of transactions.”

“With millions of Tanzanian’s preferring to use their mobile devices to pay for goods and services Masterpass QR will provide them with a fast, easy to use and secure way to pay for goods and services.”

“Our focus is to help Tanzania become a strong digital economic hub in Africa, and through the introduction of relevant technology innovation we will help displace the use of cash and create a more convenient and secure payment sector,” remarked Raghav Prasad, Division President for Sub-Saharan Africa at Mastercard.

“The partnership between Mastercard, Tigo and Selcom is a game changer for the country, and will help shape a new digital age of commerce in Tanzania.”

