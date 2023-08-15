Top 10 business events for CEOS in the Middle East

1

September 5-6 2023

Conrad Dubai, UAE

With the Middle East banking undergoing huge digital transition, driven by tech-savvy consumers and fast-developing technology hubs, the 20th Global Edition Finnovex Middle East summit is an opportunity for the industry to reimagine business models and launch customer-centric products.

Part of a series of global summits that take place regionally, this two-day event in Dubai will convene industry leaders and experts to discuss and debate the challenges, risks, and opportunities brought by the fintech revolution – from crypto currencies to data to peer-to-peer lending.

Designed to equip leaders, including CEOs in banks and other financial institutions, with insights in redefining business strategies, the conference will deliver everything from keynote speakers and Q&A sessions to personalised one-to-one meetings.

Among regional big-name speakers: Ihab Ismail, Chief Analytics Officer at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dr Zerak Saleh, COO Finance at Saudi British Bank, Thapelo Tsheole, CEO, Botswana Stock Exchange, and Sanjay Rughani, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania.

If you miss this one, the next summit in the global series, Finnovex West Africa 2023, will take place in October 26 in Lagos, Nigeria.