Top 28 C-suite women in UK’s leading companies

19 Amanda James, Group Finance Director, Next Plc

Having led the management accounting and commercial finance teams of Next plc since 2005, Amanda James took the Group’s finance director reins in 2009 and has been responsible for the retailer’s finances and strategy for the last 12 years. She has a comprehensive knowledge of the company’s operations and has played a central role in the financial management of the business for decades.

Women on the Next board 44% female board representation with four female directors

20 Jane Shields, Group Director Sales & Marketing, Next

Having been with Next since 1985, joining as a sales assistant in one of the London stores, Jane Shields has worked her way up through the retailer’s ranks, becoming sales director in 2000, responsible for all store operations and training before being given further responsibility for retail marketing in 2006 and becoming Group Director Sales & Marketing 2010. She has since taken on directory and online marketing and assumed responsibility for HR and the customer service contact centre. She was appointed to the Board in 2013.

Women on the Next board 44% female board representation with four female directors

21 Julia Wilson, Group Finance Director, 3i Group Plc

A chartered accountant with significant financial, tax and accounting experience coupled with strong financial services expertise, Julia Wilson has served as Group Finance Director at private equity firm 3i Group since 2008. Beginning her career at Arthur Andersen, Wilson also held a number of finance related roles at Cable & Wireless where she served as Group Director of Corporate Finance prior to joining 3i. Alongside this, she has built a reputation as a non-executive director having been with Legal & General Group since 2011. She is also currently Chair of The 100 Group of FTSE 100 Finance Director.

Women on the 3i Group board 44% female board representation with four female directors

22 Sally Johnson, CFO, Pearson Plc

Joining Pearson in 2000, Sally Johnson held various finance and operations roles across The Penguin Group, the education business and at a corporate level, before being made CFO in April 2020. This followed four and a half years as Deputy CFO of the publishing group. As well as extensive commercial and strategic finance experience, Johnson, 47, boasts a wealth of experience in transformation, treasury, tax, risk management, investor relations and M&A expertise. The Oxford maths graduate trained at PwC and spent four years there as an audit assistant manager. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Women on the Pearson board 44% female board representation with four female directors

23 Anna Manz, CFO, London Stock Exchange Group Plc

Joining the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in November 2020, Anna Manz boasts decades of deep financial and leadership experience from her career at major UK listed companies, including four years as CFO with Johnson Matthey and CFO APAC at Diageo. The University of Oxford Chemistry graduate cut her financial teeth as a trainee at Unilever before joining drinks giant Diageo where she spent 17 years in a number of finance roles worldwide, including as VP Finance Key States in the US, Finance Director Ireland, and Group Strategy Director in the UK, responsible for all aspects of strategy for Diageo globally. She also serves as a non-executive direct at ITV plc.

Women on the LSEG board 43% female board representation with six female directors

24 Jennifer Ward, Group Talent Director, Halma Plc

Having led succession and top talent development processes throughout her career, Jennifer Ward was appointed Group Talent Director of leading safety, health and environmental technology group Halma plc in 2014, a then newly created position in which she has thrived, ensuring the Group has a well-developed pipeline of talent coming into the organisation. Prior to this role, Ward was Senior Director of HR at PayPal. Ward’s early career was spent in manufacturing businesses with Allied Signal/Honeywell International where she qualified as a Six Sigma Black Belt. She spent seven years with Bank of America in both the UK and USA, as a senior VP.

Women on the board 42% female board representation with five female directors

25 Antje Hensel-Roth, Chief People and External Affairs Officer, Intermediate Capital Group Plc (ICG)

German national Antje Hensel-Roth joined ICG in 2018 as Head of HR where for two years she led a comprehensive drive for excellence in leadership, talent management and diversity and inclusion. As Chief People and External Affairs Officer since 2020, Hensel-Roth is in charge of strategic human capital management but with a sharp focus on business diversification strategies, as well as communications and external affairs. An economics graduate with a Master’s degree from LSE, she boasts extensive experience in asset management, particularly alternative investments, and previously was Global Co-Head of the Investment Management Practice at Russell Reynolds Associates. She has also held financial roles at A.T. Kearney and Spencer Stuart.

Women on the ICG board 42% female board representation with five female directors

26 Nicola Shaw CBE, Division President, National Grid Plc

Not only does Nicola Shaw have impeccable educational credentials having been educated both at Oxford University and at MIT, where she latterly received a Master’s in Transportation, she has a three-decade-long career that includes several senior operational and commercial roles in regulated businesses and leading organisations including The World Bank, London Transport and FirstGroup. Highly regarded in the UK transport industry, and serving executive director of National Grid for more than five years, Shaw’s extensive leadership experience in transportation includes a five-year stint as CEO of HS1, and five years as Director of FirstGroup plc. In 2015, she was asked to report to the UK Government on the future structure and financial of Network Rail. She has board experience working with the UK government, the EC and Parliament and industry regulators. Shaw was awarded a CBE in 2015.

Women on the National Grid board 42% female board representation with five female directors

27 Katie Murray, Group CFO, NatWest Group Plc

With a 30-year career in finance and accounting, spanning capital management, investor relations, financial planning and all areas of financial services, Katie Murray has been NatWest’s Group CFO since the start of 2019. Joining NatWest (previously RBS) in 2015 as Director of Finance, Murray became Deputy CFO two years later contributing significantly to helping the bank resolve its last major legacy issues, return to profit and restart paying dividends. A chartered accountant by training, Murray began her career at KPMG where she spent more than decade before moving to Old Mutual in 2002 where she spent 13 years finally serving as Group Finance Director for Mutual Emerging Markets in Johannesburg from 2011-2015.

Women on the NatWest board 36% female board representation with four female directors

28 Anne-Francoise Nesmes, CFO, Smith+Nephew Plc

A dual French and British national, Anne-Francoise Nesmes has held the financial reins of global medical technology firm Smith+Nephew since August 2020. An experienced finance leader with strong business acumen who has worked across sectors including health and leisure, Nesmes has held numerous CFO positions for leading firms, including four years as CFO of Merlin Entertainments, the world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator, and for three years at FTSE 250 animal health firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals. She has also held senior finance roles at GSK both in the UK and overseas, including Senior VP of Finance for the £3.5bn revenue vaccines business. A chartered management accountant, Nesmes has an MBA from Henley Management College and currently serves as a non-executive director for the Compass Group.

Women on the Smith+Nephew board 27% female board representation with three female directors.