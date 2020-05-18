Volvo Trucks Middle East in Sustainability Push

Volvo Trucks Middle East has announced its commitment to supporting the Swedish truck manufacturer's global goal of becoming the world leader in providing sustainable transport solutions.

This statement of intent follows the launch of its three new models in January of this year. Ian Drury, Transport Solutions Development Manager, Volvo Trucks Middle East, said: "Volvo Trucks' aim is to become the world leader in sustainable transport solutions, so its total transport solution offer goes hand in hand with the brand's vision.

“Volvo Trucks operates across 2,300 dealers and workshops, in 140 countries, with 17,000 dedicated Volvo Trucks employees, on five continents; this gives us the scope to provide the best of the best when it comes to sustainable transport solutions."

With demands in the maturing Middle East industrial manufacturing and transport market intensifying, business owners are becoming increasingly aware of the total cost of ownership for their businesses, and are seeking ways to maximise utilisation of their products to ensure the best possible value for money.

Drury, continued: "While running their day-to-day businesses, business leaders want to avoid any unplanned stops, retain a high resale value, and be able to rely on quick and efficient service.

"Volvo Trucks has also developed the Dynafleet telematic system. This web based system allows our customers to track their vehicle's position 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, while also monitoring the driver, his driving patterns and habits, and offer coaching and training when needed.

“The Dynafleet system allows business owners to pin-point areas challenging profitability while ensuring that their drivers operate in the safest and most efficient possible conditions.”

This system in now operational in several markets within the Middle East and is part of a package which Volvo says can result in savings of up to seven percent.

The regional construction industry is set for rapid growth thanks to heavy government investments and diversified market drivers, including a growing population, infrastructure development, an increase in tourism, and preparations for the upcoming Dubai World Expo 2020 and FIFA World Cup 2022.