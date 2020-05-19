Article
Technology

Bosch and Nokia join forces to develop leading IoT solutions

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Nokia and Bosch's Connected Devices and Solutions division are pooling resources to lead the way in the creation of IoT technology.

The two European giants will combine their respective expertise in connectivity and manufacturing to provide a range of solutions for businesses.

Announcing the agreement this week in a joint statement, the pair confirmed that special areas of focus will be logistics automation and tracking, environmental control and industrial automation.

Nokia will implement IMPACT, its IoT device management platform, and predicts that IoT's worth will be 36 times more than the potential value of today's internet by 2020.

See also:


Bosch will contribute with its smart connector sensor devices, which help manufacturers improve the safety and efficiency of their equipment.

"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Nokia," said Dr Markus Lang, CEO of Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions. "With our companies' complementary offering, Nokia is the perfect partner to build comprehensive IoT business solutions."

Nokia's head of strategic partnerships, Laurent Le Gourrierec, added: "We are delighted to have reached a strategic agreement with Bosch.

"This combination of devices, connectivity and services from two worldwide leaders will allow for the rapid deployment of large-scale, innovative IoT applications."

Digital Disruptiontechnology transformationBosch IoTNokia IoT
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability