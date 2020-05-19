Article
Technology

Bosch launches new Connected Mobility Solutions division

By Jason Harris
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading German engineering company Bosch has announced the establishment of its new Connected Mobility Solutions unit that will to bring together its network of associates to develop and deploy digital mobility services.

The world is currently preparing for a surge in the market of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) as technology advances and tests become increasingly successful, something that this division will look to further enable.

See also:

“Connectivity will fundamentally change how we get from A to B, and in the process it will help to solve today’s traffic problems,” said Dr Volkmar Denner, Chairman of the Bosch Board of Management, speaking at the Bosch ConnectedWorld 2018 IoT conference in Berlin. “We are using it to realize our vision of emissions-free, stress-free, and accident-free mobility.”

According to PwC, over 470mn CAVs will be on the roads by 2025, with the market for digital and mobility services supporting this expected to be worth €140bn, something that Bosch is aiming to capitalise on with the launch of this new unit.

“Connected driving is a growth area for Bosch,” Denner said. “Bosch aims for significant double-digit growth with the solutions it offers.”

BoschConnected Mobility SolutionsBosch ConnectedWorld IoT CAVs
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability