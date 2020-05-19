Bosch launches new Connected Mobility Solutions division

Leading German engineering company Bosch has announced the establishment of its new Connected Mobility Solutions unit that will to bring together its network of associates to develop and deploy digital mobility services.

The world is currently preparing for a surge in the market of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) as technology advances and tests become increasingly successful, something that this division will look to further enable.

“Connectivity will fundamentally change how we get from A to B, and in the process it will help to solve today’s traffic problems,” said Dr Volkmar Denner, Chairman of the Bosch Board of Management, speaking at the Bosch ConnectedWorld 2018 IoT conference in Berlin. “We are using it to realize our vision of emissions-free, stress-free, and accident-free mobility.”

According to PwC, over 470mn CAVs will be on the roads by 2025, with the market for digital and mobility services supporting this expected to be worth €140bn, something that Bosch is aiming to capitalise on with the launch of this new unit.

“Connected driving is a growth area for Bosch,” Denner said. “Bosch aims for significant double-digit growth with the solutions it offers.”