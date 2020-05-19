Article
Bosch announces plans to grow in Nigeria

May 19, 2020
Bosch, the German technology company, has announced its plans of growth across the country of Nigeria.

Having been present in Africa through its network of appointed dealers for over 100 years, Bosch opened its first office in Nigeria in 2014.

The office has since been a success, doubling its domestic staff to more than 50 members, as well as the market outlook improving.

The German company announced its new strategy at the Bosch in Everything event on 14 November.

The event hosted both customers and business partners at the Intercontinental Hotel in Victoria Island.

“With an estimated population of more than 206 million by 2020, Nigeria is a strategically important market for Bosch,” commented Markus Thill, President of Bosch Group, Africa.

“Our company provides solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, automotive, food processing, and energy which enhance quality of life of the growing Nigerian population by making it safer, easier, and more efficient.”

All four of Bosch’s business sectors are present and active in Nigeria: Mobility Solutions; Industrial Technology; Consumer Goods; and Energy and Building Technology.

The company expects to provide a significant value-add into the country’s economy and population.

