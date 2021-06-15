Darktrace: Detecting a cyber threat every second

Darktrace, a leading autonomous cyber security AI company, is recognised as the Best Security Company at the 2021 SC Europe Awards.

The UK-based company reports that “every second Darktrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) detects a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage”. With its Immune System platform, Darktrace has transformed the ability of organisations to defend their most critical assets in the face of rising cyber threats.

Darktrace is a pioneer of self-learning AI and autonomous response technology. The company’s cyber AI is relied on by more than 5,000 organisations in more than 100 countries, protecting the cloud, email, IoT, traditional networks, endpoints and industrial systems.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition of the power of our breakthrough AI technology and the benefits this brings to cyber defenders around the world,” said Dave Palmer, Chief Product Officer, Darktrace.

“Darktrace was the first to apply AI to the cyber defence challenge, and today this approach continues to revolutionise the way that thousands of organisations protect against threats in the cloud, email, network, and industrial environments.”

Darktrace is a key security partner to BCA Marketplace providing cyber defence within their estate. Robert Teagle, Group CIO of Constellation Automotive Group, BCA owners. “We look for partners that have the same ambition as us to drive that digital transformation and we think about our partners as an extension of our IT team.”

Founded in 2013 by mathematicians and cyber experts from government intelligence backgrounds , Darktrace now has 1,500 employees with headquarters in Cambridge, UK.

The technology works by learning a ‘pattern of life’ for every user and device in an organisation. Continuously evolving its understanding of ‘normal’, it detects the subtle anomalies indicative of a cyber-threat. This marks a radical departure from legacy tools reliant on static rules and blacklists of previously encountered threats, which are therefore blind to novel and sophisticated attacks.

The technology provides complete coverage across major SaaS applications and cloud services, including Microsoft 365, Zoom, Slack, Okta, and many more, and integrates seamlessly with a range of security tools, from firewalls to various SIEMs and SOARs.

To find out more about how to partnering with BCA you can read the latest issue of Technology Magazine here.



