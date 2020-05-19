Article
Deutsche Telekom launches Telekom Open IoT Labs and StreamOn campaign

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Deutsche Telekom has launched its Telekom Open IoT labs to help bring more IoT solutions to market.

The German telco has joined forces with the Fraunhofer-Institute for Material Flow and Logistics to develop and test IoT products relevant to the manufacturing, logistics and aviation industries.

Alongside interested companies, the two parties will develop concepts initially before creating 'hardware, software and connectivity prototypes'. 

"At Telekom Open IoT Labs, we will not be pursuing basic research. Instead, we will offer companies specific benefits by solving their problems using IoT solutions," said Anette Bronder, head of Digital and Security Department of Deutsche Telekom.

"All the technologies necessary for IoT solutions are in place. Now, we need to find application areas that will offer companies real value, in both the short and long terms."

Deutsche Telekom this week also unveiled its new StreamOn campaign, with Justin Bieber helping to promote a product which allows customers unlimited streaming of music and video without impacting on their data plan. 

