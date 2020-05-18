Article
Technology

Dubai-based W Motors builds a 900bhp supercar

By Jess Shanahan
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

At the Dubai Motor show earlier this week, W Motors unveiled the Fenyr SuperSport, a 900bhp supercar that can reach a top speed of 248mph.

The car comes cloaked in aerodynamic angles of carbon fibre and is powered by a 4.0l twin-turbo flat-six that pumps out 900bhp and is capable of 885 pound-feet of torque. The result is an astonishing 0-62 time of just 2.7 seconds. The chassis is made of lightweight aluminium, which contributes to its low weight of just 1,200kg.

W Motors will begin producing this car at its Dubai factory in January alongside names such as Magna Steyr Italy and RUF Automotive Germany. The number of cars produced will be limited to just 25 models, going for $1.85 million each. This car strives to achieve supercar performance without compromising on luxury.

The launch of this car follows on from the success of the Lykan, a $3 million supercar of which only seven were ever produced.

W Motors has also hinted at the production of an even more powerful Fenyr SuperSport in the future.

Find out more about the car on the W Motors site.

Follow @BusinessRevME

ManufacturingDubai Motor ShowW MotorsLykan Hypersport
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability