Dubai-based W Motors builds a 900bhp supercar

At the Dubai Motor show earlier this week, W Motors unveiled the Fenyr SuperSport, a 900bhp supercar that can reach a top speed of 248mph.

The car comes cloaked in aerodynamic angles of carbon fibre and is powered by a 4.0l twin-turbo flat-six that pumps out 900bhp and is capable of 885 pound-feet of torque. The result is an astonishing 0-62 time of just 2.7 seconds. The chassis is made of lightweight aluminium, which contributes to its low weight of just 1,200kg.

W Motors will begin producing this car at its Dubai factory in January alongside names such as Magna Steyr Italy and RUF Automotive Germany. The number of cars produced will be limited to just 25 models, going for $1.85 million each. This car strives to achieve supercar performance without compromising on luxury.

The launch of this car follows on from the success of the Lykan, a $3 million supercar of which only seven were ever produced.

W Motors has also hinted at the production of an even more powerful Fenyr SuperSport in the future.

