Article
Technology

Engie accelerates smart city plans with 60% Flashnet stake acquisition

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Engie has acquired a 60% stake in Romanian Internet of Things (IoT) firm Flashnet to expand its smart city business.

Flashnet, which uses IoT to deliver intelligent energy solutions with a specialism in smart lighting, will add to Engie's portfolio in the field, where it has 25 years of experience and where it operates in over 500 cities across Europe and the Americas.

According to Engie, Flashnet's street lighting management solution gives a city more control over the entire street lighting grid, allowing it to save energy and improve schedule and maintenance works and costs.

See also:


The solution has already been deployed in various cities such as Dubai (UAE), Penang (Malaysia), Brasov, Craiova (Romania), Mecca, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Athens (Greece), with pilots and demonstrators all over the globe.

"The acquisition of Flashnet responds to Engie’s goal to be a reliable partner of the cities and territories by proposing them highly competitive intelligent energy management systems for better cities and utility grids," said Eric Stab, CEO of Engie Romania. "We are glad to strengthen our competencies in both intelligent lighting and grid infrastructures and to provide to our customers better solutions integrating IT, energy and telecommunications technologies."

Lorand Mozes, CEO and founder of Flashnet, added: "We are very pleased to join the Engie Group and believe this is a stepping stone for us to be at the core of the IoT expansion. We share Engie’s view on the energy transition and are very excited to contribute with our expertise to the strategy of the Group."

IoTSmart citiesENGIEEngie strategy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability