Article
Technology

HSBC commits €86bn to tackle climate change, biggest outlay by a European lender

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

HSBC has pledged to provide €86bn worth of finance to help transition to a low-carbon economy. 

The bank, the biggest in Europe, will use the capital to further its support for clean energy and lower-carbon technologies in communities all over the world.

HSBC's pledge is one of five commitments laid out in a statement on Monday as it looks to support the implementation of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. 

See also:


It is also aiming to use renewable sources only for its energy by 2030, while in addition looking to 'lead and shape' future debate about sustainable finance and investment. 

"For more than a decade, HSBC has helped clients break new ground in the green bond markets in Europe and Asia, and to finance some of the biggest climate-friendly infrastructure projects in the world," said outgoing Group Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver.

"The commitment that we are announcing today acknowledges the scale of the challenge in making a transition to a low-carbon future. We are committed to being a leading global partner to the public and private sectors as they make that transition."

In July, JP Morgan Chase announced a $200bn clean finance fund and reaffirmed its commitment to using 100% renewable power by 2020.

Renewable EnergyHSBC climate changeHSBC green energy initiativesHSBC low-carbon economy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability