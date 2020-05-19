Masdar opens 402MW Dudgeon wind farm off UK coast

Masdar has officially unveilved its new Dudgeon wind farm off the east coast of England, one of the biggest in the world.

The 402MW farm has been opened by the Abu Dhabi future energies firm 32 kilometres from Great Yarmouth, its third in the United Kingdom.

Dudgeon takes Masdar's capacity in the country over the 1GW mark, providing enough clean energy to power close to one million homes, with Dudgeon itself supplying 410,000.

See also:



Its official 'switch-on' was attended by representatives from partners Statoil and Statkraft, with all 67 turbines now fully operational.

"Today marks the completion of a three-year journey to deliver our third wind power project in the United Kingdom, but only the latest step in our collaboration with Statoil and Statkraft,” said Mohamed Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

"We’re proud to have played a significant role in the delivery of Dudgeon, both on the operations side and in terms of financing. The teamwork among our three companies has been exceptional, a key factor in the successful delivery of this flagship wind energy project."