Netways Europe: Smart solutions for network infrastructures

Netways Europe - a key partner of Eurofiber - is the perfect solutions partner for optical network infrastructures.

Dutch-based Netways Europe is a supplier of high-end, cost-saving network solutions for ethernet and fibre optic infrastructures. The company offers innovative and future-proof solutions to meet the growing demand for data transport.

For more than 25 years, Netways Europe has provided support for design challenges. Their expertise results in smart and thorough solutions, independent of manufacturers, which clients such as Eurofiber have come to rely on.

Netways Europe is considered the importer and value-add distributor that distinguishes itself with a team of specialists through a consultative market approach.

They offer our clients solutions tailored to requirements and needs, a clear vision, and far-reaching technical and commercial support that does not stop after delivery but throughout the entire product cycle.

Netways Europe offers:

Pre-staging and pre-configuration equipment

Equipment is prepared before it is put into the field and the hardware and software configurations are tested. Guided installation is also undertaken as Netways Europe creates wiring diagrams for smooth and correct installation (for and by installers).

Logistics and lifecycle management

If hardware fails, Netways Europe takes care of the RMA process, so the interruption of service will be as short as possible. By refurbishing, equipment extends the life cycle of equipment and contributes to their sustainability goals.

Managed services

Netways provides support and management, for manufacturers or as an addition to your support team based on a tailored SLA. They provide services like fibre optic monitoring and signalling as part of the service level agreement. This ensures accelerated diagnosis and shortens resolution times.

Customised applications

Netways Europe design and produce optical solutions such as passive splitters based on customer's requirements for customised applications.

Daniel Danon, Group Director Products & Solutions at Eurofiber said: “Netways Europe is our key partner for logistics, they grew with us, and always go one step beyond.

“We have worked with Netways Europe for many years and they have always taken care of written processes which are very important. In these crazy times where, for example, the chip market went haywire and Netways helped us adjust our stock management. They are a key part of our logistics and together we can continue to keep our standards very high for our customers, even in these extraordinary times,” he said.

Netways Europe places value on economic (profit), ecological, (planet) and social (people) with their initiatives in CO2 Neutral, recycling, micro-financing and power-saving products.

To find out how Netways is partnering with Eurofiber you can read the latest issue of Mobile Magazine here.

