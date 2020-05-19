Article
Technology

Ocado Group agrees ecommerce partnership deal with Sweden's ICA Group

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Ocado Group has signed a deal with ICA Group to provide the Swedish retailer with its cutting-edge ecommerce solution.

Through its Ocado Smart Platform, the British online retail trailblazer can power every aspect of a company's ecommerce business - and now ICA Group, which has 1,300 stores in Sweden, wants a slice of the pie.

On top of providing its end-to-end solution for online grocery services by the end of 2020, Ocado will work with ICA to build a fully-automated warehouse, complete with robot installation, outside the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

Having established itself as the United Kingdom's sole online-only supermarket, Ocado is branching out to offer its technology services to other retailers having recently signed similar deals with France's Groupe Casino and Canada's Sobeys.

"We are excited and proud to be partnering with another of Europe's leading grocery retailers," said Luke Jensen, CEO of Ocado Solutions. "ICA has a strong track record of growth and innovation and our Smart Platform will give the ICA-retailers the opportunity to provide their customers with new levels of service, convenience and value."

Per Strömberg, CEO of ICA Group, added: "We are now laying the foundation for the next generation ecommerce offering, and we are putting an important piece of the puzzle in place to realise our digital ambitions for all of ICA Group."

