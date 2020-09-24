PwC Academy launches accredited AI qualification in the UAE

In an announcement made by PwC, the consultant company reports the launch of its globally recognised Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (CAIP) qualification in the UAE.

The decision to launch its CAIP qualification in the UAE comes as part of PwC’s efforts to deliver future skills for the UAE’s digital economy. To launch the qualification in the region, PwC has partnered with Certnexus to bridge the widening skills gap.

With the artificial intelligence (AI) industry expecting to make up to 14% of the UAE GDP by 2030, the two companies aim to equip local talent with the knowledge and skills for practical application of AI in a working environment. Currently over 70% of the region’s CEOs believe that the lack of availability of key skills is a business threat.

The qualification is expected to launch in November 2020, and will be delivered by leaders in the industry, both face to face and virtually to suit varied learning needs.

“The digital workplace is no longer an option – it is today’s reality. Our role at PwC’s Academy is to deliver the necessary tools to ensure an upskilled and qualified regional workforce. We are pleased to partner with Certnexus to bring a global standard of certification to the region. Being digitally fit inspires confidence, agility and leadership for the future, today,” commented Amanda Line, PwC Partner and PwC’s Academy Leader.

September 29, Jeff Felice, President of CertNexus, and Semih Kumluk, Academy Digital Training Expert at PwC will conduct an information session on AI and the qualification click here to register .

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.