Schneider Electric partners with Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions to provide charging for fleet customers

Sales of electric plug in vehicles has been steadily on the rise for the past 12 months (in 2014 the UK market saw a growth of over 200% in terms of vehicle sales and 2015 is on track to exceed this figure), and with combustion vehicles being very inefficient in comparison, the need for more electric vehicles and charging solutions is great.

Schneider Electric has just signed a five year deal to provide charging services and products to Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions and its customers. This means we are likely to see more electric and hybrid vehicles becoming available to business fleets, thus cutting costs and improving the carbon footprint of those companies.

Despite the government’s best efforts to encourage more electric vehicles onto the road with grants, congestion charge exemption and zero road tax, not to mention running costs as low as 2p per mile, it’s been the practicality of charging that has held both businesses and consumers back.

This new partnership will combat these impracticalities by setting a standard in charging services, full management of the customer process from end-to-end, residential charge point installation, and workplace charging solutions at factories, depots and offices.

David Greaves, business development director at Schneider Electric said: “We believe that working together in partnership with Hitachi Capital, will help promote a higher standard of experience for the customer. The benefits are enormous and range from access to easy, safe and high performance charging to helping make Britain a cleaner, greener place. At Schneider Electric we are committed to reducing carbon and creating a sustainable and ethical business. This has resulted in us achieving a top 10 position of the most sustainable corporations in the world and we are delighted to bring this to the partnership."

Tim Bowden, Head of Operations at Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions added: “At Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions, we pride ourselves in providing a quality, partnered, efficient process and service for our customers. We were looking to work with an organisation that shared our passion for providing high-quality service. Schneider Electric share the same ethics as Hitachi Capital and was a natural choice. Hitachi Capital’s appetite for new technology keeps us and our customers at the forefront of innovation and this partnership will further enhance our technological skills.”

For further information please visit www.schneider-electric.com/uk.

