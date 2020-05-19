Siemens achieves early goals with digitisation strategy for Industry 4.0

Siemens says it's well on its way to achieving its Industry 4.0 goals through helping its customers digitise their processing operations.

The German conglomerate has put the implementation of its 'Digital Enterprise' range of solutions at the front of its strategy in 2018, with the portfolio designed to provide customers with the technological tools they need to transform their manufacturing function.

As reported by Business Chief last month during 'Hannover Messe', Siemens' 2018 motto - "Digital Enterprise – Implement now!" - points to its view that digital transformation should be well underway for any company preparing for the so-called 'Fourth Industrial Revolution'.

See also:



Now it has confirmed that it has fulfilled the technical prerequisites for implementing Industry 4.0. As a result, companies of any size or industry can immediately begin using "digital twins" across the entire value chain in order to increase their competitiveness over the long term.

Analysts at ARC estimate that the market for operations technology software in the process industries will grow by an average of seven percent annually for the next five years. This is particularly the case for the fields of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, which will see above-average annual growth rates of about nine percent during this period.

"With our Digital Enterprise portfolio, our customers are now already achieving improvements in flexibility, time-to-market, efficiency and quality," said Eckard Eberle, CEO of Siemens' Process Automation Business Unit, at a press event in Vienna, Austria.

"With these capabilities, they can successfully tackle some of the challenges that the process industries are currently facing. The growing importance of personalised medicine, for instance, is strengthening demand within the pharmaceutical industry for digital technologies that enable continuous, paperless production in smaller batches all the way down to a lot size of one."