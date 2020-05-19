Article
Technology

South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation ploughs capital into solar projects

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

South Africa’s state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is planning to invest 22 billion rand in two solar power plants, based in Xina and Ilangalethu, in an effort to boost renewable energy output.

Combined, the two solar energy plants will have an output of up to 200 megawatts, which can potentially power up to 30,000 homes.

The PIC was established in 1911 and is completely owned by the South African government. It is the largest money manager on the continent and typically funds various state supported pensions alongside unemployment insurance. 

This investment comes at a time when the nation is suffering rolling blackouts and power outages as public energy provider ESKOM battles against the clock to maintain and expand its facilities to meet growing demand.

MORE FROM ABR ON ESKOM:

ESKOM, PetroSA, and Sunbird enter into long term gas supply deal
A dark day for ESKOM: power outages threaten South Africa’s economy
ESKOM receives government windfall to alleviate revenue struggles

The challenge of meeting the ever increasing demand for energy in South Africa becomes all the more pressing when set against the backdrop of blackouts and businesses failing through lack of power. It is becoming the case that adopting renewable energy sources will become both necessary and profitable. 

EskomAfrican SolarRenewable Energy AfricaPublic Investment Corporation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability