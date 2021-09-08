TCS: Fortifying QIAGEN with Zero Trust Framework

Enabling zero trust model to protect business and accelerate growth is just one of the ways Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is helping QIAGEN, to safeguard their organization against a tide of opportunistic cyberattacks.

The partnership between TCS and QIAGEN saw the introduction of a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform - a springboard for QIAGEN’s digital journey, while keeping their core IT infrastructure and enterprise applications stable. It also transformed QIAGEN’s Global Research Platform to improve user experience with new digital capabilities while ensuring the organization is cyber resilient.

As a strategic partner, TCS is supporting QIAGEN, achieving its organisational purpose, using innovation and knowledge to deliver long-term value.

“It is paramount that cybersecurity should be the backbone of any organization,” said Ravi Ranjan Kumar, TCS Client Partner, Life Science and added that people tend to be the weakest link.

Vikas Choudhary, Head of Cyber Security Europe said, “. Our aim is to secure, protect and ensure our customers are resilient in their evolving digital transformation. We have a twin- engine approach of cost optimisation and agility.”

TCS has focused on four engagements with QIAGEN to guard against cybercrime:

24x7 Cyber Defence Operations

Vulnerability Management

Rapid containment of security threats through Orchestration and Automated Response

Set up foundation for Zero trust model -

TCS worked with QIAGEN to analyze attack patterns and critical threats, prioritized threats for rapid containment through Security Orchestration and Automation Response, thereby improving Security Operation Center maturity to NextGen.

Choudhary says as the threat landscape increases, organization’s security priorities must include:

Cyber hygiene in a new digital environment

Adoption of Zero Trust model

Automated Vulnerability Remediation

Secure by design digital transformation

TCS Cyber Defense suite of integrated security services, provides insight-led predictive intelligence that helps enterprises gain visibility to risk, transform their digital journey securely, and constantly elevate business value.

Protecting the keys to your kingdom

QIAGEN has played a crucial role during pandemic with COVID-19 test kits. “Within a few weeks we ensured the workforce could work remotely and securely,” said Kumar.

However, it had its security challenges. “When working remotely, you have administrative privileged users, with access to the keys to your kingdom,” commented Choudhary.

We worked on Privileged Access Management Solution powered by TCS Cyber Defense IdentiFence™ module to ensure privileged passwords are secured and activity monitored for anomalous behaviour.

“TCS also runs a scan over their infrastructure to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities,” said Choudhary.

“Our focus, as a strategic partner, is to make QIAGEN secure from cyberattacks, so that QIAGEN can focus on business growth and “making improvement in life possible” Kumar pointed out.

Dr Daniel Schatz, Chief Information Security Officer at QIAGEN said: “Our long-standing partnership with TCS enabled us to transform the QIAGEN security function with highly skilled experts, services, products and alliance partners ecosystems”.