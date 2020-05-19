Article
Telecom Italia and Ericsson launch first 5G connected airport in Italy

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
Telecom Italia (TIM) and Ericsson has launched 5G connected technologies at the Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino Airport in Rome.

The companies have established a Virtual Reality 5G experience within the airport, which offers a tour of the site, Total Telecom reported.

“By choosing Fiumicino Airport to demonstrate the 5G potential, TIM strengthens its leading role in the Italian mobile communications market and in the field of innovation,” commented Francesco D’Angelo, Head of Sales at TIM.

The firms intend to extend the services to the entire airport, as it is currently located in Terminal 3.

“This project strengthens the long-standing collaboration between Ericsson and TIM that saw the two companies launch significant initiatives in Italy, beginning with 5G for Italy to new use cases enabled by 5G technology, which is intended to become a national infrastructure of critical importance,” added Raimondo Anello, Head of Innovation at TIM Customer Unit within Ericsson.

“It will set off a new phase of digital transformation and radically change the world we live in. Making virtual reality available at Fiumicino Airport is a prime example in the consumer sphere of how greater connectivity combined with low latency can open the door to innovative and interactive new services.”

“As for industry, airports could benefit from 5G for automating and digitalising operating processes.”

