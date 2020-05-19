TTCS launches Cumulus in Rwanda

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Rapidly-growing, Pan African business solutions provider Twenty Third Century Systems (TTCS) has launched its cloud services in Rwanda.

TTCS’s cloud solution, Cumulus, is aimed at Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) as it doesn’t require heavy investment in soft and hardware systems.

The solution is accessible through the web and is able to provide SME’s with a single business management solution to manage critical business processes in a cloud-based offering.

TTCS is a partner of SAP, a German multinational software corporation that develops enterprise solutions to manage business operations and customer relations.

Cumulus was first launched in Africa in Zimbabwe last year and similar launches are planned soon for Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia and Malawi.

TTCS Chief Executive Officer, Ellman Chanakira said: “TTCS is convinced that cumulus will lead to significant growth of African economies where the SMEs employ a very large number of its population. The idea is to bring innovation to the door stop of our SMEs in Africa. This sector has been neglected for a long time.”

The customers for the new cloud offering pay a monthly subscription fee which starts at $75 per user.

"TTCS recognised this opportunity across the whole African continent. With Cumulus TTCS is providing technology that will bring efficiencies to SMEs and give them insight into their business at an affordable cost," said Chanakira.

In a move designed to enable business owners to have immediate insight into operations through integrated financials, sales, inventory, materials resource planning and human resources modules, Cumulus is powered by SAP Business One.

TTCS is the first and the only SAP partner to launch this SAP cloud offering powered by SAP Business One in Africa.



The group has its head quarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, and has subsidiaries which operate through strategic partnerships in Zambia, Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya.