Doha Metro construction affected by flood

By John O'Hanlon
May 18, 2020
Qatar Rail has confirmed that contractors on the Doha Metro are working to repair a tunnel boring machine (TBM) that was damaged after the tunnel in which it was working flooded. Though nobody was injured in the incident the flooding is bound to delay the project which is an integral part of the Qatar Rail Development Program (QRDP). The TBM was working a few hundred metres from Msheireb Station, in the centre of Downtown Doha, and be the hub of the Metro network, being the major interchange station for three of its four lines, the Red, Green and Gold Lines.

The Doha Metro is due to be commissioned in 2019. In central Doha, the Metro will be underground, whilst at the outskirts; it will mainly be at ground level or elevated. The metro network is planned over a length of approximately 216 km and proposed to have approx. 100 stations over the four lines.

Qatar Rail has said that it does not believe the flooding incident will have any significant impact on the Red Line, which will run between Msheireb and Lusail, or upon the Doha Metro project as a whole.

