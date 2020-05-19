Article
Corporate Finance

Fintech investment in the UK set for record-breaking 2017, London leading the way

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Investment into fintech in the United Kingdom has reached £825mn already in 2017, with the full-year figure set to break all records.

Tech firms have rivalled more traditional banks in recent years with their easy-to-access banking services and investment has already doubled compared to the same point in 2016. 

According to data released this week, London is leading the way with five times as much investment as any other city on the continent.

See also:


"Clearly Brexit poses major challenges, but London’s position as a global financial centre and world-class technology hub cannot be replicated anywhere else," said London’s Deputy Mayor for Business, Rajesh Agrawal.

"This highlights the need for a Brexit which enables London to maintain its place at the heart of the single market, as the continent’s financial capital."

The record annual figure was set in 2015, but that is almost certain to be broken following deals such as the $66mn worth of funding that was pumped into Revolut, the digital challenger bank.

technology transformationfintech investmentBanking disruptionUnited Kingdom fintech
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability