Google/Ecobank Group build digital SME solutions for Africa

In collaboration with Google, Ecobank Group delivers digital solutions for the bank's SME customers.

The aim of the collaboration is to equip African small to medium enterprises (SMEs) with the necessary digital tools to remain relevant and fulfil their potential by embracing digital capabilities, by having the digital skills to navigate the rapidly evolving business world.

“As a longstanding pioneer in providing cutting-edge digital solutions for African businesses we are delighted to collaborate with Google to offer timely and relevant solutions, including Google My Business and Google Ad products. These are specifically tailored to meet the needs of our SME customers,” commented Josephine Anan-Ankomah, Ecobank’s Group Executive for Commercial Banking said:

“Our objective is to be the partner of choice for SMEs, by meaningfully supporting their success and growth. It is therefore a natural step for us to work with Google to help improve the capabilities of our SMEs customers. We are focused on helping them thrive by adopting technology, which is becoming increasingly essential for survival of businesses today.” Added Anan-Ankomah.

As the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to affect the region, with African Union Member States reporting 92,348 COVID-19 cases, Ecobank’s eBanking product suite have been increasingly relevant amidst the lockdowns and physical distancing due to the pandemic.

With its robust platform, cobank provides 24/7 access for customers, helping businesses with convenient solutions to the evolving cash management, payment and collection needs.

“It is essential that African SMEs take full advantage of the commercial opportunities having a digital presence provides. It will ensure comprehensive engagement between SMEs and their customers as well as potential new customers,” commented Ecobank in a company statement.

Ecobank’s digital packages for its SME customers across sub-Saharan are expected to be available in May 2020.

The current impact of COVID-19 in Africa:

About Ecobank Group

Founded in 1985, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’), is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. Employing over 15,000 people the bank serves 20 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors within 33 African countries.

In addition, the Group has a banking license in France, with representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The Group services include a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management.

ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan.

SEE ALSO:

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.