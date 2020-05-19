Last chance to enter the Startups Awards 2015

The official entry deadline for the 12th annual Startups Awards – the UK’s most prestigious awards for up-and-coming companies – is 25 September 2015.

Sponsored by the UK’s favourite business insurance broker Simply Business and organised by Startups.co.uk, the number one website for start-ups and small businesses, the Awards recognise the success of Britain’s newest businesses which have been trading for four years or less.

There are 15 awards up for grabs across categories such as Innovative Business of the Year, Service Business of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, as well as four new awards for 2015 including App of the Year, Export Business of the Year, Retail Business of the Year and Lean Start-up of the Year.

The highly-coveted main accolade is the Simply Business Startups Business of the Year, which is selected from the winners of all other categories. Additionally, readers ofStartups.co.uk are given their say in proceedings, by selecting the recipient of the People’s Choice Award from finalists across all 15 categories.

This year’s awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony on Friday 27 November at the Vinopolis, near London Bridge, hosted by comedian Alun Cochrane.

It will be one of the last events at the iconic site, which is due to close its doors at the end of the year to make way for a new upmarket shopping development.

Startups Awards 2015 sponsors include: Simply Business, Nominet, Big Red Cloud, The Made Simple Group, haysmacintyre and Experian.