New research shows optimism for the future amongst business owners

Fleximize, the UK-based alternative lending company, has released results of its research into business owners’ feelings on the future of their companies – and 50% of them are planning to expand.

This study shows that 42 percent intend to do develop through products and services, 33 percent will begin reach out to new geographical markets, 27 percent intend to acquire new equipment, 23 percent plan to hire more staff, and 17 percent believe they will require larger premises.

This optimism is sparked by the aid of alternative business lenders, with which SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) are more likely to receive a better deal and service as opposed to with mainstream banks. Banks turn down over £1 billion of SME credit applications every quarter, yet funding options for businesses have never been more flexible or diverse.

Fleximize’s Founder and Managing Partner, Max Chmyshuk, said: “We believe businesses are generally feeling more positive about their trading than they were a year ago”, and with good reason. The lending market was worth £270 million in 2012, and is now pushing £5 billion, with Fleximize’s own lending figures for the first half of 2015 being 211 percent higher than the same period the previous year.

