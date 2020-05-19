Article
Siemens appointed €800mn Norwegian rail contract

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
The German manufacturer, Siemens, claims it has won the largest rail infrastructure contact, worth €800mn (US$982mn).

The order is for the upgrading of Norway’s national railway’s signalling equipment, in a bid to modernise the system and keep it up to date with the European Train Control System.

Bane NOR SF aims to improve the safety, punctuality, and capacity of its railway system, covering approximately 4,200km of track.

“This marks the start of modernisation of the Norway railway network,” stated Sverre Kjenne, Executive Vice President of Bane NOR.

“Bane NOR is creating the railway of the future with one of Norway’s largest digitisation projects.”

The project is anticipated to be complete by 2034, and the contract also agrees to 25 years of maintenance work.

“Together with Bane NOR, Siemens will renew the complete Norwegian rail network into a full digital IP based system – a real ‘Internet of Things’ system,” noted CEO of Mobility at Siemens, Michael Peter.

“This will save much hardware, allow for maximised capacity and provide the basis for data based minimised preventive maintenance.”

“In the end it will allow passengers a far more efficient and reliable travel experience with far higher punctuality, increased capacity and throughput.”

“All will be controlled via a central interlocking in Oslo, which gives the trains the authority to proceed via our ETCS Level 2 solution.”

